Commissioners appoint Boswell as court clerk

Former Treasurer Robyn Boswell walked into the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners meeting as an elected official — she left the meeting as an interim county official and political appointee.
Commissioners' unanimous pick for interim court clerk was a bitter end to retired Court Clerk Paula Sexton's nearly 19 years at the helm of the office. Sexton, who was appointed to the post before winning the first of six elections in 2002, said commissioners "passed over the best candidate."
"I'm disappointed in their lack of ability to recognize someone who not only has the backing, but has the background for this job," Sexton said, referencing her recommended pick, Second Deputy Clerk Joe Church. "I think it was a political appointment."
Boswell, who began serving as county treasurer in July 2019 after being elected to her first term in 2018, rejected the idea that her decision to end her fist term early was motivated by politics.
"I disagree with that wholeheartedly — absolutely not," Boswell said about the notion that she applied for the vacancy for the purpose of flipping the office from Democrat to Republican. "I think I am the best person for the job based on my qualifications and my experience."
That experience — something cited by commissioners as a factor that weighed in Boswell's favor — includes 32 years in the legal field. Boswell said she managed the District 27 District Attorney's Office — a four-county office with 76 employees — the Muskogee County District Attorney’s office, which has 20 employees, and law offices in the private sector.
Boswell said she intends to "to bring a fresh face ... and new ideas" to the office. She plans "to implement innovative software" to facilitate remote and online filing "so that in-office visits are an option and not a necessity" and "bring the Court Clerk’s Office into the 21st century."
Church plans to compete against Boswell for the post next year as a candidate in a special election that will be conducted to serve the remainder of Sexton's unexpired term. The special election will coincide with the regular 2022 election cycle, with candidate filing declarations April 13-15, June 28 primaries, Aug. 23 runoffs, and a Nov. 8 general election.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he was impressed by both Boswell and Church during interviews conducted during an executive session at commissioners' regular meeting. He said Boswell's performance during the past two years at Muskogee County Treasurer's Office and his familiarity with her "leadership role" was a determining factor.
"She came in, she hit the ground running," Payne said, acknowledging he was not as familiar with the day-to-day activities of the court clerk's office. "She got the tax statements out on time, the interest that we receive on our money has probably increased $180,000 since she's been in there — that's speaks to me."
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said this past week he thought a county officer's recommendation of a top deputy as successor should be given some weight. After casting a vote in favor of Boswell's appointment he said, "she's got more experience in management."
"Joe's definitely experienced in that office and management of that office," Hyslop said. "I really hope he stays — between the two of them they would be a fierce team to be reckoned with."
District 2 Commissioner Ken Doke said he believes he and his colleagues made "the best decision we could with the information we had with the hope we could hold on to both of those people." Doke said both applicants brought unique talents to the table.
"At the end of the day the people are going to get who they want — this is just for a few months," Doke said. "At the end of the day that is what we want to be mindful of — that nobody is getting a political advantage and the people pick who they want to represent them."
Commissioners will accept applications until 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the treasurer's post, which was left vacant by their appointment of Boswell as interim court clerk. They will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday during a special meeting to winnow the field and announce finalists.
They will interview finalists and appoint an interim treasurer during their regular meeting Aug. 9.
