A three-person committee is to recommend board members for four volunteer fire departments in Muskogee County, county officials decided.
At Monday's regular meeting, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners appointed Tim Thompson, Tim Murphy and Jerri Stoutermire to a committee to make recommendations for fire department boards.
The panel is to nominate board members for the county's four Title 19 volunteer fire departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn, Keefeton and Mountain View.
The action came out of a resolution commissioners approved Jan. 23 to bring the four departments more under county control after the county's general counsel, John Tyler Hammons, said some of the departments were not in full compliance with Title 19 statutes.
Buckhorn Fire Chief Clayton Webb said the panel is just going to "muddy up the process" of appointing board members.
"I've got to deal with people other than the county commissioners," he said. "It's something I'm going to have to learn, a new process. I really can't say if it's going to be easier or harder."
He said he was concerned about whether Buckhorn can retain its five current board members.
During the commission meeting, Webb asked if the county intended to replace existing fire department board members.
Commission chairman Kenny Payne answered "possibly."
"If they want to be on the board, they have to fill out an application," Payne said.
He said the panel will take applications for anyone wanting to serve on the four fire department boards, then submit them to the county. Board members have to live within the fire district they serve.
The Jan. 23 resolution requested the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector to conduct an audit of the four departments.
On Monday, Hammons said he talked with officials with the state auditor's office last week.
"He understands what we want, and we had a very positive conversation, so I don't anticipate any problems," Hammons said. "He just didn't have time to fully address it yet."
The resolution also included the following:
• Designate Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith as requisitioning officer of all purchase orders for all Title 19 fire departments until further notice.
• Require all Title 19 fire departments to file an inventory of all county-purchase equipment within 30 days.
• Require all Title 19 fire departments to surrender all funds in their possession to the county treasurer within 30 days.
• Request the State Fire Pension System to conduct a membership audit of all Title 19 fire departments.
