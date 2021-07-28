Commissioners will consider during the coming week a request to reinstate a mask mandate at the Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the mandate is warranted by a resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 116 new cases during the past seven days in Muskogee County, a 157.78% increase from the week before — new hospital admissions increased 50%.
"I would like to start implementing some type of mask mandate for the public coming in and also for the employees who have not been fully vaccinated," Smith said, advising commissioners to act without delay. "I think we just need to act on our own — I'm not saying disregard the task force or anything else — rather than wait for a long period of time before we start putting in these requirements."
Smith recommended some flexibility be allowed for county officers to set policies in their respective offices. But he said masks should be required to be worn in common areas of both buildings and during individual interactions while conducting public business.
While most of the new cases of COVID-19 being reported are among those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Smith said some breakthrough cases have been reported. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported this past week there have been 1,416 breakthrough cases reported among the 1.56 million fully vaccinated Oklahomans — a rate of about 0.09% since Jan. 1 for all authorized vaccines. Breakthrough cases are instances in which a person received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the final dose of any COVID-19 vaccine series.
Smith said the growing number of COVID-19 cases "taxes our entire system," citing the increased demand for hospital beds and ambulance transports.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said he has taken steps already to address the resurgence. He said employees are required to wear masks inside the office "if they have not been fully vaccinated."
Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton expressed support for the proposal, noting the resurgence of new cases mirrors numbers logged this time last year.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he is concerned about the resurgence, citing recent reports about higher transmissibility of the delta variant and its impact on younger populations. He plans to gather additional information before making a decision next week about Smith's recommendation.
Internal communications at some state offices reflect a growing concern among employees and administrators. A message distributed to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission employees, a copy of which was obtained by the Phoenix, notes that while the administration believes "mask mandates in state buildings are a violation" of some policy or law, the use of masks are "strongly recommended" when dealing with customers at job centers.
