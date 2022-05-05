Phyllis Marie Hill, 61, Minister of Music, "slept away" April 28, 2022. You may visit Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Worship Celebration, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Boulevard Christian Church. biglowfunerals.com
32, of Muskogee passed on April 25, 2022. Visitation on May 4, 2022 1PM to 6PM at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee Celebration of Life May 5, 2022 at 11AM 18th & Denison Church of Christ.
