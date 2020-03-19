Muskogee County commissioners declared an emergency on Wednesday, providing them and other county officers with some flexibility as they respond to a global pandemic that is "rapidly changing" the social landscape.
They also adopted a resolution that formalizes the county's response to the elevated risks associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged from a province in central China. Protocols set out in the resolution are intended to minimize public health risks for employees and those conducting business with the county while ensuring continuity of county services.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the protocols were developed as part of a collaborative effort involving a team consisting of county officers, judges and emergency management personnel. Their goal was to produce guidelines that will ensure continuity of county services while protecting those who provide them and those who access them.
"I am not going to say this is going to cover everything — things are transpiring everyday and we are dealing with new things everyday," Loge said. "But for now I think this encompasses a lot of issues we may have ... as they come up."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said there will be some restrictions regarding public access to offices in the County Services Building, at the Muskogee County Courthouse, and other county offices. He said the guidelines provide for employee leave, promote social distancing, establish preventive hygiene practices, and provide flexibility county officers need to adapt them to their particular needs of their offices.
"There are some things we can't get away from. The county is still very dependent on paper, so we are going to have to show up to provide those services," Doke said. "There is no way to completely avoid public contact, but I think anything we do will help."
Presiding District Judge Bret Smith and District Judge Timothy King issued a separate order that will postpone jury trials that were scheduled to begin April 27 and most civil proceedings until the June jury docket pursuant to an order by Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Noma Gurich. Pretrial proceedings for criminal cases that involve a defendant in jail will continue as scheduled for the time being, but a 30-day continuance was ordered for cases involving defendants who are free on bond and represented by a lawyer.
"The situation is very fluid, and we all expect things to change rapidly, Smith said, noting public health and safety should be at the top of everybody's mind. "I think we realize there are safety risks for all involved, but at the same time there are certain elements of business that have to be conducted."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said in addition to screening those who enter the courthouse for health risks, commissioners hired a temporary employee to disinfect the courthouse and county annex. Payne said the employee will work throughout the day sanitizing surfaces with which the public and county employees frequently touch — counters, door knobs, light switches and similar types of surfaces.
The resolution that sets out Muskogee County's COVID-19 Response and the Muskogee County District Court order that provides specifics about how cases will be handled during the next 30 days may be found on the Muskogee Phoenix website with the online version of this article.
