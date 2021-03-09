Muskogee County commissioners issued a disaster declaration required for federal aid available to state, tribal and local recovery efforts undertaken in response to a severe winter storm in February.
FEMA announced the availability of federal emergency aid on Feb. 25 state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. The assistance is available statewide on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.
The presidential declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in 16 Oklahoma counties, including Cherokee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
"We're still at this time opening up new sections of each category," Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said. "But this will help us start the process of getting some federal funds brought in for Muskogee County."
Smith said his office planned to file a request for public assistance Monday after commissioners signed the disaster declaration. Smith said a rule that requires ice and snow amounts exceed area records could limit the county's eligibility, but "we're still going to apply for everything."
"We're going to see some help, especially with those rural water districts," Smith said, noting the unexpected costs of repairing distribution lines that burst during the freeze-thaw cycles associated with the storm. "We're going to see some road money ..., we're just sorting through all that."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said much of his recovery costs will be for damage to roads caused by melting snow.
FEMA officials announced on Monday that renters in the 16 counties where individual assistance is available should register to apply for grants to help with disaster-related expenses. Those who have renter’s insurance were told to call their insurance agent to start the claims process before contacting FEMA.
By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance or grants from state, local or tribal governments. Expenses for renters can include:
• Renting a different dwelling when the formerly occupied one is unsafe to live in due to the winter storms.
• Storm-related medical and dental expenses.
• Increased cost of child-care expenses.
• Moving and storage fees.
• Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the winter storm, such as appliances and furniture, textbooks and computers used by students, and work equipment or tools used by independent contractors.
• Repair or replacement of storm-damaged vehicles.
• Storm-related funeral and burial expenses.
• Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources.
FEMA announced earlier that individuals and business owners who sustained losses in counties where individual assistance was approved can apply for assistance by registering at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Individuals also may register by calling (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585 TTY.
