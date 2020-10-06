Commissioners added some ammunition to their arsenal for economic development, establishing and staffing the Muskogee County Economic Authority.
The public trust will function much like the Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority, which began issuing bonds in 1974 to incentivize economic development. The trust is said to have "served Muskogee well for many years" but became inactive several years back.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke, who was named trustor and one of five original trustees, said the Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority was successful because it was capable of providing low-interest loans as incentives for manufacturers. With already low interest rates, "there is a new need."
"It's the volatility in the markets and the reluctance of banks to lend long-term fixed-rate financing that is making the need for that type of bond relevant again," Doke said, citing market volatility as the reason. "I have been told the port has a couple of prospects right now, so there a need for something like this authority."
Port of Muskogee Director Scott Robinson, who has been working with Doke to get this project off the ground, described the Muskogee County Economic Authority as a "pretty important program." He said its predecessor "has been a successful program" and "an important program."
"Muskogee's response to industrial prospects is really strong and very competitive — we always have been and we have to be because we're competing in many cases with Tulsa and Oklahoma City," Robinson said. "Competition is fierce, so we will continue to have incentive-rich responses to good industrial prospects, and this just helps in that endeavor."
Doke said many of the local manufacturers located along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System benefitted by the Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority. Past reporting by the Phoenix shows Advantage Controls was a successful beneficiary of the program, borrowing and repaying $2.78 million through the industrial bonds.
Trustees include Tim Murphy, Ron Morton, Tim Thompson and Jerri Stoutermire. Doke said a date for the authority's first meeting has yet to be set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.