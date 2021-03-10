Commissioners establish pandemic aid fund

Muskogee County commissioners established accounting procedures for more than $1.58 million in pandemic relief aid received from the state's allotment of CARES Act funds distributed among counties.
Funding received by the county will be used to reimburse "qualified expenses" and "necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease." Commissioners established a CARES Act relief fund as a place to deposit the funds until expenditures are authorized.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said such accounts were authorized the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector's Office. He said accounting for those funds will be easier than trying to track each pandemic-related expense and subsequent reimbursement.
"You can put it in the county general fund, but then they don't really become available until next year," Doke said about any pandemic aid handled in that manner. "Trying to track and put the funds back to where they were originally incurred can be a nightmare — the one that's probably the most flexible and the easiest to do is the CARES Act relief fund."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne agreed, saying waiting until next year is not an option for county officers who experienced extraordinary costs as a result of the pandemic. The sheriff's office went out of its "way to accommodate us and keep the building safe," and the emergency management office sustained the additional costs of personal protective gear like masks, gloves and other items.
"They need to be reimbursed," Payne said, referencing increased security provided by the sheriff. "They've been paying people almost a year now ... we need to get that done as soon as we can."
Doke said language about how the county can use money it received from the state's CARES Act allotment "came directly from a letter sent by the state auditor." The letter, he said, spells out how the funds should be spent.
"Keep in mind, this is not like a grant, where you go apply for funds and ... those funds are limited to purposes of the grant," Doke said. "This is a reimbursement, so you have eligible expenses that have already been incurred for the coronavirus and need to be reimbursed."
