Dry, drought-like conditions are prompting area counties to restrict burning.
"The grass is all brown and it's just dried up, that's just the bottom line," said Keefeton Fire Chief Speck Plunkett. "There's a very high potential for fire."
Muskogee County commissioners issued a burn advisory at 3 p.m. Thursday. Cherokee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties each issued burn bans this week.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said he did not believe the county met the criteria for a full burn ban as set by Oklahoma statute. He said he submitted the statute to the district attorney for review before the Muskogee commissioners met.
Smith said a burn ban requires that commissioners acknowledge the county is in a critical or extreme fire danger, "which by definition says that we are in severe or extreme drought."
"Right now, we are not. It shows that we are abnormally dry in the drought index," he said. "We are not expecting more than a half inch of rain within the next three days."
Another criteria is erratic fire behavior and that efforts to fight fires had been unsuccessful due to erratic fire behavior, he said.
Smith said an advisory states that "it's important that you do not burn because of the conditions."
"A burn ban totally prohibits burning and would open people up for civil and criminal litigation if they are caught burning.
Muskogee County Commission Chairman Kenny Payne said, "Technically, under an advisory, if you burn someone's property other than your own, you can still be under repercussions."
"Since May 1 through today, Muskogee County has had more rain than any other county in the state, but we are right on the edge of a drought," Payne said. "And drought conditions constitute a burn ban. We're putting this advisory out to let people know don't burn anything because of the danger of fire — wild fire, house fire, you name it, any kind of fire is highly elevated right now."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said a number of area fire chiefs requested the action.
"We implemented the burn advisory because of extreme fire conditions and with the support of the majority of fire chiefs in Muskogee County," Doke said.
Plunkett said he and other fire chiefs had sought a burn ban.
"An ounce of prevention is a whole lot better than waiting until it happens," Plunkett said. "We're trying to prevent anyone from burning because a burn advisory is just telling you, 'hey, it could happen."
Plunkett said Keefeton has not responded to any drought-related fires yet.
"I know people want to burn trash, but this is not a good time to do it," Plunkett said. "I know there are people out there who do welding. We're not saying they can't weld. What we're saying is they really need to watch it because a spark from welding can cause a fire."
McIntosh County commissioners issued a burn ban on Wednesday. The resolution makes it unlawful for anyone to build a campfire, burn trash or debris or discharge fireworks until the ban is removed. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $500 or a year imprisonment.
Wagoner County's ban is in effect for 30 days. According to the notice, "The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office will have a zero-tolerance policy if called out to a burn ban violation."
Cherokee County's ban takes effect Friday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.
Smith said Oklahoma law prohibits anyone from burning trash or refuse in an area where trash service is available.
"And trash service is available all across the county," he said. "So it is illegal for anyone to burn trash."
Also, people doing a prescribed burn must have a burn plan that is signed off on by their local fire department, as well as neighbors.
"The typical burning that causes all these wild fires is illegal anyway," he said. "A burn ban just makes it easier to write citations on."
