Commissioners issue countywide burn ban

Despite recent showers around Muskogee, other parts of Muskogee County still have drought conditions, area fire chiefs said.
"Muskogee got a good rain last Friday, but we did not get any of that," said Clayton Webb, chief of Buckhorn Fire Department near Webbers Falls. "Muskogee has everything green, but when you drop south, around Oktaha, Warner, Buckhorn, Webbers, Porum. We have not been getting the rain."
At an emergency meeting Monday morning, Muskogee County Commissioners issued a countywide burn ban, an upgrade from a burn advisory commissioners issued on July 21.
According to the 14-day ban approved Monday, it is unlawful to build a campfire or bonfire or to burn trash or other materials. Penalties are up to $500 in fines or one year in jail.
Exceptions to the burn ban include welding or using a cutting torch or using equipment related to road projects. People also may grill food in a receptacle that is on a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Commission Chairman Kenny Payne said that, according to a report issued July 28, Muskogee County meets the legal criteria to issue a burn ban.
"Ironically, we have had three or four inches of rain since last Thursday," Payne said. "Regardless of that, we used the criteria to not put the burn ban on when we didn't need it. But we do need it now. There are some fire chiefs within the county who feel it would be best for a burn ban for their area.
Jeff Smith said the county meets the criteria based on information from the drought monitor and National Weather Service.
According to Friday's AccuWeather report, Muskogee received 1.3 inches of rain in the 24-hours from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.
Webb said, "If the whole county had got that, we could have staved it (the burn ban) off."
"But the whole county didn't get it," he said. "Some areas got two-tenths, some areas got four-tenths. As dry as it was, that didn't even change it hardly, it just settled the dust."
Webb said burn bans would be hard to enact "from city to city."
"You have to enact it county by county," he said. "We still have hay balers running down here setting fires and if so much burning gets out, it's going to go, because it's still brown. We've been giving the information to the county commissioners."
Keefeton Fire Chief Speck Plunkett said that, even with the moisture, the county still faces dry conditions.
"We're still basically in a drought," Plunkett said. "I don't know of anybody who can tell me they've had enough rain and we don't need any more rain."
Hay is scarce in the area, he said.
"We don't need to burn anybody's hay meadow off," he said. "As long as we can prevent starting fires from this point until we can get some good moisture and good, green grass growing again, yes, I'm still for the burn ban."
