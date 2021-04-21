Muskogee County commissioners learned this week that recovering the costs of repairing infrastructure damaged by extreme winter weather in February may prove difficult.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the storm that sent temperatures tumbling well below zero and remaining below freezing for days didn't fit neatly into the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster categories. Because most damage was caused by sub-freezing temperatures rather than ice or snow, Smith said he believed there was a concern among FEMA officials a bad precedent would be set by awarding public assistance.
Following a federal disaster declaration, FEMA often provides assistance for local, state and tribal governments recovering from damage to public infrastructure. Events like tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and ice storms often require an immediate need life-saving and protective measures, debris removal, and the restoration of public infrastructure.
Commissioners here say extremely cold temperatures took a toll on county roads. The sub-freezing temperatures that caused soils to contract and expand, undermining the integrity of roads, also caused waterlines to burst, disrupting service to thousands of homes and businesses for days.
While FEMA approved assistance for individuals in some surrounding counties and public assistance related to emergency protective measures across a broader area that includes Muskogee County, District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he is concerned the costs of winter storm-related road damage. District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne agreed.
"There is only one way to fix damage like that before it gets progressively worse," Payne said, citing the damage caused by garbage trucks and increased traffic attributed to the growing number of medical marijuana farms in his district. "That base breaks down, and then you've got 20 truckloads of rock and 40 man hours with three guys working on a spot for three days — it adds up."
Doke said the damage to roads in his district that can be attributed to the February storm is the worst he has seen since he was elected.
City Manager Mike Miller said it was too early for him to expect any feedback from FEMA. He said city councilors authorized the use of reserve funds for emergency repairs of damage to city streets and the city's water distribution system. He said policies adopted a couple of years ago helped provide a financial cushion that will help get through times like this.
"FEMA reimbursements, if you get them, are always a long way down the road for one," Miller said. "And two, you have somebody who isn't from here making a decision about what constitutes an emergency or a disaster. If this wasn't a disaster, I don't know what is."
