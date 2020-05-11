Commissioners leave intact restrictions at courthouse complex

Restrictions placed on public access to the Muskogee County Courthouse likely will remain in place even as those that limited activities inside the facility are lifted.
A third emergency order issued by the state’s two highest appellate courts lifts a suspension imposed by an earlier order on most cases pending in Oklahoma courts. The joint order, issued in response to COVID-19 pandemic, sets this Saturday as “the first day counted in determining the remaining time to act” with regard to legal deadlines.
The order also sets out specific guidelines for legal proceedings and how those will resume Monday, when non-emergency matters start appearing on dockets again. While the goal is to restore a sense of normalcy at the courthouse and other county offices, the focus remains on protecting public health through screening and social distancing.
District Judge Bret Smith predicted foot traffic inside the courthouse will “ramp up slowly” after the Memorial Day Holiday. With about 90 new cases added to the state tally on a daily basis, he said the risk of exposure likely is greater than it was when commissioners imposed restrictions in March.
“While we are seeing numbers decline from what they were at the end of April, they are still higher than they were when we started this process,” Smith said. “My goal is to conduct business safely for the next three months to demonstrate they can come in and conduct their business and then have the confidence necessary for us to conduct a jury docket scheduled for September.”
Smith, who has been meeting with lawyers, courthouse staff and other judges to devise ways to conduct business while adhering to public health guidelines, recommended the continuance of pre-entry screenings. He recommended there be no requirement to wear face masks inside the courthouse, but wearing them should be encouraged.
The judge said those who have business at the courthouse are welcome, but he urged anybody who does have business at the courthouse to leave family members at home or outside to allow for social distancing inside. He said the practice not only protects those who work at the courthouse or other county offices, it also protects those who have the option to remain outside.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said while restrictions on access will be eased at some point, he and his colleagues see no need for that now. He said they “want to encourage as much safety and follow those protocols as much as we can.”
“When we ask the public to do that I want them to know we have changed our services and ramped up some things here that allows us to take care of them in an efficient manner,” Payne said, referring to requests that the public adhere to pandemic-related protocols. “Really, from a time sense it is not taking them any more time — or maybe even as much time — as it would if they came and walked into the building and did what they need to do — we have taken steps to make sure it is a quality process.”
The city-county joint resolution approved by commissioners and Muskogee City Council adopts Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declarations and related provisions for reopening the state in phases. The resolution does require businesses within the county to file mitigation plans with either the city or county and enforce the provision of those plans as part of the public health protocols intended to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.
