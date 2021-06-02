Commissioners OK ambulance purchase for MCEMS

Commissioners will use a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county will receive to purchase an ambulance for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.
District 3 Commissioners Kenny Payne said the pandemic pushed the public trust to its limit at times during the past year. He said MCEMS saw its runs to destinations outside the region and the state "grow exponentially" as the number of COVID-19 cases mounted and patients packed area hospitals.
"As a result, they have found themselves with quite a deficit, and they have an aging fleet," Payne said. "To help get them back somewhere resembling whole, and with the monies that we have coming in ..., we decided that we'd like to ..., authorize the purchase of one ambulance for them out of ARP funds that we are to receive any day."
Muskogee County is expected to receive $13 million from the pandemic relief package passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden. The stimulus package included an extension of pandemic unemployment benefits and payments up to $1,400 for individuals who earned less than $75,000 annually, increased the child tax credit and made it fully refundable.
Guidance recently issued by the U.S. Treasury indicated ARP funds may be used to replace lost revenue attributable "to the COVID-19 public health emergency," to offset pandemic-related expenditures or the "negative economic impacts of COVID-19," which may include providing "assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries," and to facilitate economic recovery.
Limited availability of hospital beds during the pandemic prompted an increase in ambulance transports of patients to facilities outside the state. District 2 Commissioner Ken Doke said the extended travel increased the wear and tear of the agency's rolling stock.
Contingent upon the county's ability to use ARP funds for that purpose, Doke, Payne and District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop approved an expenditure of up to $207,000 for an ambulance.
Payne said the county expects to get the first deposit of ARP funds "any day." Those funds must be spent by the end of the 2024 calendar year.
