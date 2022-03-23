Commissioners OK ARPA funds for road projects

Muskogee County commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a road improvement project that will address "a perpetual flooding problem."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the $225,000 will be used to raise the elevation of South 204th Street West and then overlay it with asphalt. The project area will include a three-mile stretch of road that lies south of Cane Creek.
"It's a perpetual flooding problem — we've been doing doing work on it for a couple of months," Payne said of that segment of the road. "We're going to build this road up and try to mitigate the problem by keeping it up above the flood level."
Commissioners approved on March 14 the expenditure of $135,000 from the county's ARPA fund for a District 1 road project. Commissioner Ken Doke said the "emergency repairs" are necessary as a result of trucks hauling about 3,500 loads of fill material used for a mine reclamation project north of Fort Gibson.
"We've sent a demand letter," Doke said, referencing unsuccessful efforts to recoup some of the costs from those he believes are responsible for damaging the one-mile stretch of Three Mile Road. "In the meantime, we need to go ahead and make those repairs."
The Three Mile Road project is the second in District 1 that will be supported by pandemic-relief funds approved in March 2021 by Congress. Muskogee County will receive about $13 million, which can be used primarily for infrastructure projects or, more recently approved, replace a portion of revenue lost due to the pandemic.
Commissioners approved a $20,522.48 expenditure from its ARPA account to reimburse expenditures from county offices for a streamlined purchasing system. Payne said the reimbursements varied by in amounts by office.
