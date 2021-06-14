Commissioners executed a "no-cost" contract on Monday authorizing use of space at Muskogee County Courthouse as a venue for federal court cases.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma "is having problems finding venues" for an increased caseload following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. A majority of the justices determined the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation remain intact and for purposes of federal criminal law constitute an "Indian reservation."
The decision requires Native Americans accused of committing "major crimes" within the Muscogee Nation's treaty-defined boundaries be prosecuted in federal courts. Subsequent decisions rendered in lower courts extended the McGirt ruling to other tribes removed from ancestral homelands to reservations established by similar treaties in what is now eastern Oklahoma.
"The federal government ... is having problems finding venues for all the court cases they're having to try or oversee," Payne said. "They have asked the county to help them out with a courtroom, where they can do some of their trials and some of their hearings."
Payne said there is space available at the county courthouse, "and we are willing to let them use that" space. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts initially sought a five-year contract, but that was amended by commissioners to reflect state law limits on commissioners' capacity to contract.
"Normally, the county is limited to signing contracts of 12 months or less — this particular contract is written as a five-year contract, which ... we cannot do," Payne said. "This will have to be a series of five, one-year contracts, and then they can adjust ... if that's what we need to do."
The contract provides for the use of District Judge Bret Smith's courtroom, chamber space and a jury room on dates specified pursuant to a schedule agreed to annually in June. The Administrative Office of U.S. Courts and the Eastern District "shall be responsible for arranging ... appropriate security when the United States District Court is in session."
"There's a lot that goes with that as far as upgrades and things that maybe they do that we don't normally do," Payne said. "We would be working in conjunction with them — I'm sure the sheriff will be heavily involved in that at some point — with the security and things of that nature."
The federal courts, through the U.S. Marshal Service, "will be responsible for securing any additional scanning equipment" required for federal proceedings.
Senior Judge John W. Lungstrum of the U.S. District Court of Kansas, during testimony presented in February before a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee, said the "McGirt decision has already resulted in considerable workload increases in Oklahoma federal district courts, probation and pretrial services offices, and federal defender offices." Lungstrum testified as chairman of the Judicial Conference budget committee.
"The precedent set in McGirt may be applied more broadly in Oklahoma, further increasing our workload and associated space needs," Lungstrum said. "Despite these challenges, we have endeavored to submit a budget request based on the best information available to us at this time."
