Commissioners OK funding for infrastructure project

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.