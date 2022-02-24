Commissioners OK pandemic spending option

Muskogee County commissioners agreed this week to use an alternative method to calculate revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The standard revenue loss provision was included in the final rules for expenditures of American Rescue Plan Act funds by local governments. Muskogee County will receive about $13 million from the ARPA fund, which was authorized in March 10, 2021, by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden the following day.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said identifying projects for which ARPA funds could be used proved difficult initially due to restrictions on how that money could be used. Federal officials heeded those concerns, he said, by promulgating rules that loosened some of those restrictions.
"What this resolution allows us to do is take a standard loss up to $10 million to provide government services rather than having to calculate the actual revenue loss," Doke said. "That will give us more flexibility in how those funds can be spent — they can be used for capital improvement projects the county really needs."
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector's Office also provided guidance for the resolution adopted Tuesday by commissioners. He said the standard revenue loss provision provides flexibility for local governments so expenditures match actual needs or curb the potential of reinfection or community transmission.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he wants to ensure the county and its residents do "not lose one penny" available from state or federal programs. At the same time, he said it is important "to follow every rule" when that money is being spent.
"I want to make sure we satisfy the one with the biggest hammer," Payne said, acknowledging the enforcement of reporting requirements and subsequent audits.
