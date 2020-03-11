Oklahoma’s first confirmed report of a patient infected with the novel coronavirus prompted discussion among Muskogee County commissioners about the potential need for workplace policies to prevent community spread.
Because there is no vaccine to prevent a person from contracting the coronavirus or drugs to treat a person with CORVID-19, the disease it causes, public health officials have emphasized the importance of community-based intervention. In addition to guidelines for individuals, like washing hands and other personal hygiene tips, interim guidance has been offered as needed to employers to help curb community spread where there is a concern.
Oklahoma health officials confirmed on Friday the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, which involved a Tulsa County man in his 50s who returned Feb. 23 from Italy. A second and unrelated case was confirmed Tuesday in Tulsa, where a woman in her 20s also is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while traveling in Italy, a Level 3 travel destination.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he had discussed the potential need for a policy to address concerns about the coronavirus with state hazard mitigation officials. Doke said when the potential for a pandemic exists, the goal is to slow down the rate at which the number of cases increase so the health care system does not become overcome with new cases.
“This could be nothing or it could be a big, big deal,” Doke said. “We should put some thought into things, like how to provide continuity of service while keeping everybody safe.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus. The first known case of COVID-19 was reported Dec. 31 by Chinese officials, and the World Health Organization on Tuesday reported 109,577 cases have been confirmed by public health officials in 104 countries and territories.
While CDC officials say there is much that needs to be learned about how coronavirus is transmitted, the agency recommended some strategies for employers to curb community spread:
• Actively encourage sick employees — those with a fever of 100.4 F or higher — to stay home.
• Separate employees who appear to have acute respiratory illness symptoms from other employees upon their arrival at work.
• Emphasize respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene practices.
• Perform routine environmental cleaning of workstations, countertops and desks.
• Advise employees who will be traveling to check health advisories and notices for most recent guidance before departure.
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright said the coronavirus presents “a serious problem.” He expressed reluctance about adopting a policy that would include mandatory sick days for employees who had some symptoms of an illness.
“I really don’t know about forcing somebody to have those sick days,” Wright said. “I am sure that you can, but who is going to determine how sick they are?”
District Attorney Orvil Loge said county officers “should be cognizant of something that should be coming” and instruct their employees accordingly on an office-by-office basis. He said any countywide policy changes should be preceded by thorough evaluation of the issue.
The first Oklahoman to contract COVID-19 exhibited no symptoms Feb. 23 upon his return to Tulsa International Airport. He became symptomatic Feb. 29, was tested after reporting immediately to his health care provider, who contacted state officials, and was confirmed positive this past Friday.
A Tulsa woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy presumptively tested positive for the disease, but Tulsa Health Department officials said Tuesday that CDC confirmation remains pending. The woman’s case is reported to have no connection with the case involving the Tulsa County man in his 50s.
