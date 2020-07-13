Testimony will resume Wednesday in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a teenager who took his life while held at Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Lawyers representing the estate of Billy Woods, who was 16 when he was found Dec. 15, 2016, hanged to death in his cell, allege the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners violated the teen's constitutional rights. They spent four days this past week presenting evidence they believe demonstrates the board's "deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of suicide" at the facility and the teen's medical needs.
While the board decided years ago to subcontract day-to-day operations of the juvenile detention center to a third-party contractor, Daniel E. Smolen said commissioners "cannot delegate away" a responsibility that arises from a constitutional obligation. Smolen told jurors during his opening statement the board of commissioners had a constitutional duty, a statutory duty, and a contractual duty to ensure the safety of those detained at the 10-bed facility for juveniles.
"We have passed the point of showing jurors how wretched this was, now we are trying to establish why they are responsible and where their obligations to Billy were," Smolen said, referencing the board of commissioners and the legal authorities that impose those obligations. "I don't think they had a real clear sense about what their duties were — I don't know how they didn't — ."
Lawyers representing the board of commissioners point to Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, the subcontractor hired by the county to operate the detention center, when assigning blame for death of Woods. MCCOYS and four employees who were working at the detention center when Woods hanged himself settled related claims nearly a year ago for an undisclosed amount of money.
In court documents, they cite deposition testimony of MCCOYS' employees who were trained to render aid and recognize and assess "signs and symptoms of suicidal ideation" in their defense of the case. They also point to the testimony of an expert witness who said "it was more likely than not" that Woods' "suicide attempt would have been discovered and interrupted" had MCCOYS' employees conducted inmate checks at 15-minute intervals as required.
Smolen and his team said the board has "municipal liability" because, as owner of the 10-bed juvenile detention center, it acts "under color of state law" and MCCOYS "became an instrumentality of the state" because of powers "endowed by the county." The board's contract with the Office of Juvenile Affairs, Smolen said, establishes what he described as non-delegable duties that cannot be assigned by the county to a subcontractor.
The OJA contract was introduced as evidence this past week, drawing objections from the county's lawyers, who attempted during pretrial proceedings to keep the information from being seen by jurors. Taylor M. Riley, in a brief filed Monday, said the introduction of the OJA contract was an "improper" attempt "to conflate the contractual duties contained within the board's contract with OJA with its constitutional duties to to Billy Woods."
Riley said "the appropriate standard" to determine the county's liability is "whether there was an underlying constitutional violation" of Woods' rights and whether that violation was caused directly "by a policy or custom of the board." Riley argues in his brief that a claim for municipal liability "must show the existence of a municipal policy or custom which directly caused caused the alleged injury."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he and Commissioner Ken Doke, District 1, are expected to testify Wednesday. He said the board's lawyers could begin presenting their defense on Thursday.
Smolen said he anticipates additional testimony about the county's "constitutional obligation to house juveniles and its non-delegable duties to protect" those like Woods who have been placed in its care and custody. Bryon Helm, plaintiff's co-counsel, expects their testimony to be illuminating.
"The examination of the commissioners on Wednesday will continue to illuminate the fact that the BOCC did essentially nothing to ensure the safety of the kids in its custody," Helm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.