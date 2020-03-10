Muskogee County commissioners retained a budget maker for fiscal year 2021 as they and other elected officers committed themselves to meeting the statutory deadline for mailing tax statements.
Those statements were mailed before Thanksgiving in 2019, but that was three weeks late and “unacceptable” to Treasurer Robyn Boswell and Assessor Ron Dean. They told commissioners in February that adherence to the deadlines was a top priority.
While commissioners had improved the budgeting process during the past few years, ad valorem statements were mailed so late in the year that payment deadlines were extended into February. That posed cash flow problems for commissioners, who had to ensure the county’s payroll could be met after the first of the year.
Bill Turner, principal partner of Turner & Associates PLC, said the issues that proved problematic the first year his firm helped assemble the county’s budget appear to have been resolved. He said past problems appear to have been corrected. A schedule was submitted to ensure timely budgeting process for fiscal year 2021.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said if county officials “stay on top of those outside entities” required to submit an estimate of needs those deadlines should be met.
“I think we are in a better position this year to get them out on time than we have been because we are working ahead of time toward those deadlines,” Doke said about the ad valorem tax statements. “In previous years it seems we were kind of scrambling at the end trying to pull everything together.”
Dean said he believes the difference this year will be officers’ level of commitment to the process.
“When we first started having this discussion, statements were made that we can’t get it done by this time or that couldn’t be done by that time, but that’s not satisfactory,” Dean said. “I’m glad to see everybody is on board with this because it can be done by that time — counties all over the state do it all the time — and we don’t ever need to say we can’t do it when we can.”
