Muskogee County commissioners plan to initiate efforts to vacate — or close — a public road where "unsavory activity is not uncommon."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the road has proven to be "a problem for residents out there." The stretch of North 4340 Road at issue passes through farmland in a secluded part of District 3.
"If you go down there it looks like a party scene," Payne said, describing the "grade-and-drain road" as one that leads toward a rocky bluff near the Arkansas River. "It provides great cover — they have found a few burned-out cars down there."
Payne said the decision to initiate road closure proceedings was prompted by citizen complaints. Those proceedings will kick off in earnest with a public hearing after the required notice is made.
Notices must be delivered to neighboring property owners and published in the newspaper in advance of the public hearing. Payne said he expects the hearing will take place in April during a commissioners' board meeting.
Muskogee's municipal boundary aligns with the road. Payne said half of the road lies within the city's jurisdiction, and the county has jurisdiction over the remaining half.
"I have been in touch with the city," Payne said. "I have their blessing 100% to close that road."
State law requires certain procedures be followed before vacating a public road, which is accomplished by petitioning the board of county commissioners. After notice is provided, "the board shall hear testimony provided by the petitioners and others who may testify at the hearing as to whether the road should be vacated."
The commissioners' decision will be made after a public hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.