Testimony presented Wednesday during a trial alleging the deprivation of a teen’s constitutional rights by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners touched on document falsification, inadequate training of employees, and failure to comply with policies, procedures and the law.
The county’s contractual duties, another theme that has surfaced at times throughout the trial, also popped up from time to time. Lawyers representing the estate of a teen who committed suicide while in custody at a county-owned facility say those duties are spelled out in a contract with the Office of Juvenile Affairs and by state law.
Lawyers defending the county say the board assigned those obligations to a third party when it contracted with Muskogee County Council of Youth Services to manage the facility’s daily operations. They have argued outside the presence of the jury that any attempt to conflate the county’s “contractual duties ... with its constitutional duties to Billy Woods is improper, irrelevant, unduly prejudicial and likely to confuse” jurors.
Robert M. Blakemore, who is part of the team representing Woods’ estate, argued in response to a brief filed Monday by defendants, it was the county that “placed its contractual relationships” and “statutory duties ... directly at issue.” He said the county’s defense centers primarily on its assertion that “any violation of Billy Woods’ constitutional rights was MCCOYS’ fault and cannot be laid at the feet of the board.”
Woods was 16 when detention center staff left him unattended in a cell for two hours, despite the fact it had been determined he was considered at risk of suicide during intake and no apparent steps had been taken to protect him. Lawyers representing Woods’ estate allege the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners violated the teen’s constitutional rights “by showing deliberate indifference” to the “substantial risk of suicide” that existed while the teen was being held at the facility.
MCCOYS Executive Director Cindy Perkins said Wednesday the nonprofit corporation continued to operate the facility even though it lacked the financial resources to provide the services specified by contract. She said staffing the juvenile detention facility was an ongoing problem, and “we were in the hole” financially but “kept providing services.”
Perkins had to correct earlier testimony after Daniel Smolen, lead lawyer representing Woods’ estate, pointed out previously misleading statements she had made while being cross-examined by defense counsel. Perkins acknowledged MCCOYS terminated its contract with the county after OJA shut down the detention center following Woods’ death.
Perkins testified during cross-examination conducted by defense lawyer Andy Artus that OJA had canceled a contract with MCCOYS, but acknowledged later there was no contractual relationship between the state agency and the nonprofit she manages. Perkins said she had mistakenly assumed there was such a relationship at some point, but admitted “it was a belief” that was false.
The county, which owns the facility and administered the third-party contract for day-to-day facility operations and management, was named as a defendant because of the board’s oversight role. The county, lawyers for the estate allege, is “charged with implementing, maintaining and assisting in developing policies and custom” at the detention center and share a responsibility with those in charge of operations “to adequately train and supervise their employees and staff.”
Commissioners Kenny Payne, District 3, and Ken Doke, District 1, were expected to testify Wednesday, but that testimony was delayed. They are expected to take the stand Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.