Commissioners update pandemic response protocols

Muskogee County commissioners adopted on Monday updates for pandemic response protocols to conform with guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The resolution retains automatic triggers implemented this past August that step up mitigation response efforts as the risk of community transmission increases. The triggers coincide with a seven-tier scale used by the Mayo Clinic to show the risk of community transmission of the novel coronavirus and its variants.
The move comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases escalates across much of the nation and state health officials ramp up testing. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday more than 9,000 new cases for two of the past three days and a seven-day rolling average of 6,829 new cases a day.
Data compiled by the Mayo Clinic show Muskogee County averaged this past Saturday about 41 new cases a day. On a per capita basis, to adjust for variations in population, that amounts to 59.1 new cases for every 100,000 people — the lowest in a four-county area of Cherokee (82.3 cases per 100,000), McIntosh (180.9 cases per 100,000) and Wagoner counties (392 cases per 100,000).
That level of new infections, according to the resolution adopted Monday and this past August, triggers the highest mitigation response level at Muskogee County facilities. When new cases range from 51 to 100 on a per capita basis, only the main entrances to the Muskogee County Courthouse and County Services Building will remain unlocked, and health screenings will be administered at the entrances.
The enhanced protocols also require masks be worn inside county facilities except when employees are at their desks or inside offices. County employees also will be on staggered schedules to mitigate congestion while entrance is restricted.
Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith the updated protocols primarily address abbreviated periods required for quarantine or isolation for those exposed to the coronavirus or diagnosed with COVID-19. The isolation and quarantine protocols, he said, were changed to align with CDC guidance.
"When we do these regulations we do them with the mindset that we know people are going to catch it one way or another," Smith said about the disease caused by coronavirus and its variants. "We can't stop people from going out. We're just trying to limit exposure locally. We don't want all of our offices contracting it at once."
Smith said higher rates of transmissibility make COVID-19 infections more likely to occur than during any previous surge. He said public health officials are telling those who have avoided exposure to date that "this will be the COVID they catch."
The rapid increase in new cases spurred increased demand for ambulance services and hospital beds across the state.
Laurel Havens, executive director at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, said hospital stays are typically shorter now due to available therapeutics. He said the primary problem continues to be the ongoing staffing shortage.
"Every time we get a new variant or a new surge in cases, the amount of health care workers available to take care of it decreases," Havens said. "There's plenty of equipment, it's the lack of staffing."
The most recent epidemiology report published by OSDH included information comparing the immunities of vaccinated individuals and those who had contracted COVID-19. State health officials found "vaccinated individuals are at far less risk than non-vaccinated people for infection and negative outcomes, including hospitalization and death."
"While there is much debate regarding protection provided via vaccination versus that afforded by previous infection, our results show that vaccination is at least equal to, and generally more protective, than previous infection," researchers state in the OSDH report published Jan. 4. "It is critical to note that vaccination also presents far less risk of negative outcomes than does natural infection."
OSDH officials said they "encourage all Oklahomans to seek COVID-19 vaccination and boostering, as advised by CDC guidance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.