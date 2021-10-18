Muskogee will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a series of events throughout 2022.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he and Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout will head up a committee created Monday "to make certain that we celebrate every milestone that comes along with that." The committee, which was created by Muskogee City Council, will be joined by Jonita Mullins and Margaret Taylor, who will share their knowledge of the city's history.
"Councilor Stout and I have been working together to make certain that we don't go overlooked as a community," Coleman said. "We are probably at one of the better points in history in terms of moving our city forward — we want to be certain that we celebrate every milestone that comes along with that."
Coleman said while Jan. 1, 1872, is the day historians mark as the date of Muskogee's founding — the day "when tracklayers reached a point a few miles south of the three rivers" — the anniversary will be a yearlong celebration. He said multiple events will give Muskogee and its residents the "proper recognition that we deserve."
"I think a lot of times, we let the negative Nancies or those keyboard ninjas hijack the narrative," Coleman said. "We want to be certain that we celebrate Muskogee's 150th anniversary the way it deserves to be celebrated. For every person that will say something negative there are 1,000 things that we're doing correctly."
Stout said she looks forward to working with "other organizations within the community to help with the planning process and planning their own events." She said the anniversary will be a year of "everybody coming together and just celebrating Muskogee's 150th anniversary."
