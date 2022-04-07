Irving Elementary School parents and staff could help decide how to spend 2019 bond issue money on school renovations.
However, the school needs at least $1.4 million in upgrades, but has less than $1 million from bond issue funds to do them, Muskogee Public Schools officials said.
MPS officials met with Irving parents, staff and patrons Thursday night to discuss what repairs the building needs. Their report was translated into Spanish for the dozen or so Hispanics who made up nearly half the audience.
Holding a sign-up pad, Assistant MPS Superintendent Lance Crawley encouraged audience members to serve on a committee to decide how to use its bond issue budget. Crawley said chosen repairs would begin summer of 2023.
"I'm interested in getting people to represent just Irving school, parents, grandparents, teachers," he said. "It is going to take some work, probably meeting every couple of weeks to keep going."
However, the building needs plenty of work, Crawley said. Estimates from January 2021 showed $350,000 was needed to move the small school office, $365,000 for interior work such as paint and flooring, $200,000 for heating and air conditioning, $150,000 for a new playground and $400,000 for remaining items such as roof repairs, LED lighting, windows and doors and asphalt.
Irving speech/language pathology assistant Maria Cruz was one of those who signed up for the committee.
“I would love to be a part, not only because I work here in the community, but also because I am Hispanic and I can help represent that part of the community," she said.
Soledad Rodriguez said through an interpreter that her son goes to Irving, and she wants a better education and building for him. She said improvements are an investment in the building and the community.
Irving was one of five MPS elementary schools budgeted for $1 million each in repairs as part of the $110 million bond issue district voters passed in 2019. Of those, Whittier needed much of its building demolished after a sewer line collapsed. Remaining schools — Creek, Cherokee and Pershing — were repaired over summer 2021.
Irving, however, was not repaired because of the extensive repairs needed. One early proposal suggested moving Irving to another building. Irving Elementary parents and patrons felt excluded.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall apologized Thursday night for the misunderstanding.
"I hope you will give us some grace," he said. "We were trying to do it right from the beginning, and we should have asked you. I want to say I apologize for that. If you give us grace and help us to do what's right for Irving, that's where we want to go next."
Mendenhall said he wanted Irving's participation.
"But let me tell you this, let's talk long term," he said. "That $110 million we approved in 2019 just scratches the surface of what we need. We're going to need another bond issue at some point. It's going to be two, three, five years. We don't know yet. I can tell you we're going to want to know what are we going to do with Irving."
Mendenhall told the audience to consider the long-term possibility of a smaller bond issue, which could include extensive renovations or even rebuilding of the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.