Committee seeks more information before voting on proposed TIF district

Members of a committee tasked with deciding the merits of a tax increment finance district being proposed to help fund infrastructure improvements at the Port of Muskogee and lure a new manufacturer demanded more information before casting a final vote.
TIF District Review Committee members convened a second meeting in August with the prospect of approving an economic development project plan. Committee members, who represent entities that share ad valorem tax revenue that would be apportioned to project costs for a period of time if the tax district is created, reviewed details of the projected budgetary impacts and potential rewards.
They found an hour-long meeting Tuesday morning insufficient and asked for information about options that might include expiration dates shorter than 25 years. There also were questions about the value of other incentives being offered to the manufacturer that would benefit from infrastructure improvements included in the proposed project plan.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said he wants more information about about increased costs of the infrastructure projects at the Port of Muskogee. He said the estimated cost of those projects, which address flood protection and infrastructure improvements, have increased significantly since committee members first met in January 2020, but no explanation has been offered.
"I know what this company wants — what they asked for — to relocate here," Dean said, comparing a $6 million request with a plan that would capture and reapportion $16.5 million of ad valorem tax revenue. "Do they want this as a business incentive or for infrastructure? There just needs to be some transparency."
Retired Port Director Scott Robinson told committee members during an Aug. 6 meeting that much of the increased cost is based on expectations that base flood elevation will be raised within the floodplain after the 2019 flooding. That flooding caused $2.5 million at the Port of Muskogee, but Robinson said port industries reported total damages of about $100 million.
Tax increment financing is a tool increasingly used by municipalities and county government to fund economic development projects. The TIF district being proposed includes an area at or near the Port of Muskogee and would include the entire assessed value of the real and personal property within the proposed district.
Seventy-five percent of the TIF revenue — up to $16.54 million — would be apportioned to project costs, and the balance would be apportioned to the taxing entities affected by plan. Details discussed Tuesday were based on a tax increment district with a 25-year horizon that would expire in 2047.
Nate Ellis of The Public Finance Law Group said with estimated capital investment of about $323.5 million for building and equipment costs, it is likely the project costs would be captured in a period much shorter than 25 years. A sustained annual net gain of about $1.02 million annually in ad valorem revenue is expected once the project plan is complete and tax increment district expires.
Mayor Marlon Coleman expressed hopes the project plan will be approved next week. In a message sent by email he said to "be sure" and "bring the information that was requested ... so that all of our partners can have their questions answered."
The committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.