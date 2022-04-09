'Common Soldier' living history program at Fort Gibson Historic Site

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host its first living history program of the season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 and 16, exploring the types of common soldiers who were stationed at the frontier military post. Farmers, blacksmiths, hunters, coopers and even carpenters made up the ranks of those posted to Fort Gibson. Visitors can learn about the reasons common men joined the army and what clothing and equipment they would have used while there.
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson, or at the office located within the palisade grounds.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark. Information: (918) 478-4088.
