People are urged to clean their medicine cabinets, as well as their community this Saturday.
Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network (CAN) will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Sharps Collection Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center. It will be held at the same time as the Azalea Clean-up. The Clean-up runs Wednesday through Saturday.
Clayton Tselee, Community Based Prevention Services prevention specialist at Muskogee CAN, said the take-back is a great way to "get them out of your hands, get them out of your house and get them destroyed properly."
"One thing we've been noticing, not just here but nationally, is that keeping the medicine inside your household gives a great opportunity for people to get access to it," he said. "You may have family members going through your medicine cabinet. You may have kids who may be making appearances in your house. You may have neighbors who come to it."
Tselee said easy access to prescription drugs has contributed to drug overdose deaths surpassing motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury and death in the United States.
"What better way to kick off the springtime than to clean out your medicine cabinets," he said. "This is a great opportunity to do this. Springtime, as everybody talks about cleaning up your house and getting rid of unnecessary things, what better way than to do that with your medicine?"
The take-back will accept unused, unwanted or expired medication, including over-the-counter medications and vitamins, Tselee said. Liquid medications and patches also will be accepted, he said.
They see that it is not needed in their cabinets anymore and they can bring it on Saturday, "They don't even have to get out of their vehicles. We'll have staff members present and law enforcement present. They can just go ahead and hand us their prescription meds and we will get that discarded for them properly."
Muskogee CAN also will collect sharps, including hypodermic needles, pen needles and diabetic test needles.
"We do ask that they be placed in a secure container, so our staff members who are present are not poked with anything," he said.
Vaping devices, including cartridges will be collected, as well.
Law enforcement representatives will take the items to be destroyed, Tselee said.
Officials collected more than 50 pounds of unused, expired medication at its last event.
Prescription lockboxes and disposal bags will be available for free. The event is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.
If you go
WHAT: Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Sharps Collection Drive-Thru.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: North entrance, Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
If you miss the event
• You may drop unused or expired medication at Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Department, Fort Gibson Police Department or Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
