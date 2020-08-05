World War II veteran Don Hamilton had to hold his arm up to wave at all the jeeps, motorcycles, fire trucks and other vehicles passing by his house Wednesday evening.
“I’ve got a broken place in my arm, here in my shoulder, and I have to hold my arm up,” said the 100-year-old Muskogee man. “I wish I had a right hand that worked, because I’d have had it high waving.”
Hamilton stood and waved for nearly 30 minutes as friends, fellow veterans and townspeople held a parade honoring his 100th birthday.
“It’s dumbfounding,” he said, finally sitting down after the parade. “I’ve never seen a parade this long.”
The parade was his second centennial celebration that day. At a Wednesday morning ceremony at Muskogee Civic Center, Mayor Marlon Coleman presented Hamilton with a key to the city and proclaimed Wednesday to be Donald Hamilton Day. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton presented him with an American flag, State Rep. Chris Sneed presented him with an Oklahoma flag, and State Rep. Avery Frix presented a state citation.
Several dozen people sat six feet apart on the arena floor, maintaining distance due to COVID-19
Former State Rep. Jerry McPeak, who helped family members organize the ceremony, said friends, family and supporters easily could have packed the arena to honor Hamilton.
McPeak shared accounts of Hamilton’s military service. He said Hamilton signed up for one year in the U.S. Army in 1939, but was not discharged until 1945. He served with Oklahoma’s 45th Infantry Division in North Africa. He was wounded in Sicily and in Italy.
“He lost many close and personal friends from his hometown region,” McPeak said.
He then told Hamilton, “You’re a hero, not just for your military service, but living your life the way you lived it.”
“That’s a hero, doing what you do every day — staying with your family, keeping your family together,” McPeak said.
After receiving the honors that morning, Hamilton said he was “dumbfounded to be recognized like this.”
“I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve this,” he told the crowd. “But thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”
Representatives from several veterans organizations attended the morning ceremony. A color guard from Fort Gibson’s Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 posted the colors. Oktaha Fire Chief John Stout wore his dark blue American Legion Post 403 cap.
Other area fire chiefs came to show support. A Muskogee Fire Department ladder truck hoisted a giant flag in front of the Civic Center.
Hamilton greeted long-time friends and well-wishers after the Wednesday morning presentation.
Oldest son Donnie Hamilton said he appreciated everyone’s effort. He said organizers asked him for additional information about his father’s life to “fill in the gaps.”
“It’s very, very nice, and I know he appreciates it,” the younger Hamilton said.
“We could have literally filled this place up,” McPeak said. “Everyone you run into knew him.”
Chuck Albin said he and Hamilton have been friends for 40 years.
“I go to South Dakota pheasant hunting every year, and Don started going with me,” Albin said. “The last year he went, he was 90 years old. We played golf not just six months ago.”
