Community coming together to celebrate vet's 100th birthday

World War II veteran Don Hamilton turns 100 years old on Wednesday, and the community is invited to help celebrate.
A parade is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday along east Eufaula Avenue in front of Hamilton’s house.
Hamilton earned a Purple Heart twice while serving in the U.S. Army’s 179th Infantry and 45th Division. He was wounded while fighting in Italy and Sicily.
His granddaughter, Morgan Ross, said she worked with The Barracks, a Muskogee veterans organization, to plan the parade.
“I think we’re going to have a huge turnout,” Ross said, adding that the Barracks “have gone above and beyond, and gotten all kinds of community resources pooled.”
Victor Lezama, executive director of The Barracks, said representatives of the military will present him with a certificate.
‘“We’re also going to have a Humvee (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) from Camp Gruber there, classic cars, and a lot of motorcycles there leading the pack,” Lezama said. “They don’t have to sign up. They just show up and we’ll line the cars up as they show up.”
The first 300 participants to show up will receive an American flag, Lezama said. Participants are to line up along East 43rd Street by New Hope Baptist Church, then will pass over the Muskogee Turnpike on Eufaula Street, go back down East 41st Street to Eufaula Avenue, going west in front of the house.
Earlier that day, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will join former State Rep. Jerry McPeak at a 10 a.m. ceremony at Muskogee Civic Center to proclaim Wednesday “Donald Hamilton Day.”
“We are really excited he’s going to get to be honored,” Ross said about her grandfather. “We lost my grandma this past year, and they’ve been married 73 years. Not only is it special that he’s turning 100, that was his sweetheart and he’s had a really hard time.”
This isn’t Hamilton’s first parade.
In November, Hamilton was grand marshal of Muskogee’s Veterans Day parade. In a Muskogee Phoenix story about that parade, Hamilton recalled getting a rifle shot out of his hands in Sicily. In Italy, an approaching tank started firing toward him and his platoon and a shell knocked him out.
If you go
WHAT: Parade honoring World War II veteran Donald Hamilton.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Line up at New Hope Baptist Church, 1501 N. 43rd St. E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.