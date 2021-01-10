While the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of Muskogee's faithful out of church buildings, it has not kept them from giving.
"Even though we have not been meeting in person, people have been faithful," said Tina Keeter, chairwoman of the First Baptist Church finance team.
She said church members have given especially generously to the church's Family First Center.
"I know they have been able to feed hundreds of more families than we normally have," she said, adding that the center's food bank averaged 350 people per month through the past year.
"Financially, we've been blessed to be able to do that," she said. "There have been a lot of giving toward buying more food, giving more food per family. A lot of people have been out of work. We're seeing an uprise of people who would not normally have come in the past."
People also have been generous with clothing and other types of donations.
Judy Reid, director of Adventist Community Services, said the Samaritan Center of Muskogee has received lots of clothing donations, "a lot of name brand items, even."
"We're taking in a lot of donations," Reid said. "I guess it's because people are home and are cleaning out the closet. We're doing quite well."
Grace Episcopal Church Rector, the Rev. Bob Wickizer, said overall giving for the year dropped by 25 percent, mostly because major donors moved out of town.
He said per capita giving has gone up, while the number of people giving has gone down.
Grace Parish Administrator Nancy Scott said she's surprised by how well church finances kept up. Online giving helped.
"If we didn't have the ability through the app or online to give, I don't think we would have done as well with our contributions," Scott said. "Since COVID, our online giving has really increased. I had a couple of people who would set up recurring giving or give regularly online. Now, most of our giving is given online."
Grace members also could give through a church app on their smartphones. Scott said the church got the app through a package from its website provider. The app opens onto the church website's giving portal, she said.
"The company that hosts the website also provides the ability to have an app," she said. "Just like we go in to edit our pages, we have to go in and fill in the content we want before the app publishes."
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, said some church members gave more during the past year.
"Some even more during this period," he said. "The church has been sustained. We haven't missed a bill. We haven't missed a salary. We know of churches that have had to borrow money."
