TULSA – A $1 million donation from the Richison Family Foundation, established by Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison, will help the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provide nearly 25,000 emergency food boxes a month through June. The boxes will be distributed through its network of partner agencies across 24 eastern Oklahoma counties through June. The boxes contain high-protein, shelf-stable items.
“With so many people facing food insecurity who never confronted the issue before, this gift from Chad will absolutely make a remarkable difference in our community,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “With emergency food boxes from the Community Food Bank, countless Oklahomans will no doubt have the ability to weather the challenges we currently face together. I would like to thank Chad and the Richison Family Foundation on behalf of all those Oklahomans.”
Under the current circumstances, food banks across the country are facing new pressures and challenges. Food suppliers and distributors are trying to keep up with demand at grocery stores, causing donations to decline. Furthermore, public-gathering restrictions mean the organization also sees a drop in food-drive donations.
“I am hopeful these funds help keep the food supply moving for those who need it most. We are all blessed to have organizations like this in our communities,” Richison said.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma anticipates needing to provide emergency food boxes through June. The Food Bank will continue to assess the changing situation and the ongoing needs from Oklahomans who have lost their jobs.
In order to get food to people struggling with food insecurity, the work of the Food Bank will continue through these uncertain days. To learn more or donate, visit okfoodbank.org.
