Muskogee Community Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church has reopened after the COVID-19 crisis temporarily disrupted their supply chain, said co-coordinator Deborah Carment.
"We had been buying our own groceries prior to rejoining the Food Pantry of Eastern Oklahoma. After a period of six months after rejoining, we were qualified to get United States Department of Agriculture products," Carment said. "But our first order came in March 24, right when Mini-Max told us we couldn't get anymore groceries thanks to the crisis."
With no access to local food, the Community Food Pantry had to stockpile USDA supplies from FPEO before they could re-open, Carment said. When Larry Hoffman of the Muskogee Rotary Club heard of the issues Muskogee Community Food Pantry faced, he said, he organized some help through the Rotary Club.
"I got a hold of the president of our Rotary Club and I said, 'they need our help,'" Hoffman said. "I said, 'let's have a project to have as much food as we can get in one day to them.' The president agreed, and that's what we've done."
Rotarians dropped off donations throughout Thursday morning at FUMC's north entrance, while Hoffman brought the goods in and stacked them on a table. Carment sorted bags of food and placed boxes of cereal and canned vegetables on shelves.
"The contributions from the community provide variety," Carment said. "A lot of the things from the USDA include lots of dried rice and dried beans. The community contributes things like canned vegetables and crackers and things like that."
The USDA food comes from a program instituted by the U.S. government to buy and donate food that couldn't be sold to regular markets thanks to tariffs, Carment said.
"It's just a tremendous amount of food, really high-quality food," Carment said. "The other advantage there is that it doesn't cost us anything."
Carment said she was grateful for organizations like Rotary Club providing support.
"That's why we have 'community' in our name," she said. "We're a part of the community."
Between donations like those from the Rotary Club and now-regular USDA shipments, Carment said, the Community Food Pantry should be readily accessible for those in need.
"We won't close again for the foreseeable future," she said. "We're okay now."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 601 E. Broadway
WHEN: Open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
