"Water kind of exploding," is one memory etched in the mind of Vian fisherman Norman Barton after witnessing the Interstate 40 bridge collapse May 26, 2002, near Webbers Falls.
"Cars started driving off, and just a tremendous amount of water splashing is what I remember," said Barton, who was within a couple hundred yards from the bridge that spans the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.
The bridge collapsed after a tow boat pushing two barges crashed into a pier. Fourteen people died, and five others survived.
Those 19 people will be remembered during a service scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Webbers Falls Historical City Park.
Barton was among scores of people participating that Sunday on a holiday weekend in the Jimmy Houston Outdoors fishing tournament along the river. He watched cars plummet from the deck of the bridge, plunge into the swift river below while wondering how he and other tournament anglers might help.
"How do you stop traffic on a Memorial Day weekend," he said.
One fisherman retrieved a flare gun and attempted to shoot over the bridge, Barton said. One flare struck the windshield of a tractor-trailer rig.
"That truck locked up the brakes and slid up — smoke boiling from it, he was skidding so hard — front wheels went over the bridge," Barton said. "He stopped, threw it in reverse and backed up, jackknifed and stopped traffic on the bridge on that side."
Barton said they found "all kinds of debris in the water — semis, horse trailers, all kinds of things, everything in the water." Someone hollered, "There's a guy under the barge," after seeing a boat pushed beneath the debris.
Barton said he threw a rope and floatable cushion toward the man.
"His hand came up, and you saw him wrap the rope around his arm," Barton said.
He recalled helping responders and others search the banks for personal items, anything to identify the victims.
“There were a whole bunch of diapers and car seat — nobody in the car seat,” he said. "Up to that point, I had kind of held it together pretty good."
Barton said he turned to face the other direction while he "took a few deep breaths." When he opened his eyes he saw "a little black-and-white teddy bear ... floating down the river. "
Jewell Horne-Hall, mayor of Webbers Falls at the time, recalled getting a call from the director of the fishing tournament. The director told her about the collapse.
"I had a new officer — he hadn't been working out there very long — I had him go out and check," she said. "He got out there, called me back, panicky, and said the cars were going into the river."
Horne-Hall said she told the officer to position his patrol car across the highway and turn on the emergency lights. County and state law enforcers joined the effort along with police from small towns in the area and local townsfolk.
"We had families coming in, we had to make arrangements, some place for them to be," Horne-Hall said. "Families weren't able to get their medications — we made arrangements to get medications for them, — (and) we had to feed them."
The former mayor said that, "for about two or three weeks, my days went from 19 hours a day down to 15."
Horne said she stayed in touch with many of those families. Most come for the memorial, which has been conducted every year except 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Barton said he attended most of the memorials, and plans to attend this year. He still gets letters from families.
Barton said James Bilyeu, the man under the barge, died four years ago. He still gets Christmas cards from his widow.
"I promise you, I haven't forgotten a thing," Barton said about that day. "It was something, I'll never forget."
