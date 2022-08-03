National Night Out meant plenty of prizes for 9-year-old Christopher Redding on Tuesday evening.
Under big shady trees at Robison Park, Christopher tossed beanbags into corn holes and rings around plastic pink flamingos. And he won a pair of slitted glasses and a bottle of soap bubbles. Then he showed his little sister, Evelyn Davis, 4, his ring toss secrets.
Dozens came out Tuesday evening for National Night Out, held locally at Robison and Rotary parks and hosted by Muskogee Police Department.
"Everything is going good," Muskogee Police Community Resource Officer Ron Mayes said. "We've got the skating up there at Midland Valley Skatepark, different activities. People are getting hot dogs, out here talking with each other, talking with the police, talking with fire department, talking with EMS (Emergency Medical Service).
District 3 City Council Member Ivory Vann said he saw a lot of community involvement.
"That's what I like about it," Vann said. "People just came out to celebrate National Night Out. It's all about neighborhoods and community."
At Robison, mounted Muskogee police officers let people pet their horses. People also got to see a police SWAT vehicle and a fire truck. Volunteers served hot dogs, chips and water from a pavilion. Muskogee County Health Department served watermelon slices.
Lake Area United Way, Green Country Behavioral Health, Gospel Rescue Mission and other programs had booths with games, goodies and information.
Christopher's mom, Krystin Davis, said she brought her four children to the event.
"My parents actually live nearby, and we wanted to find out what the gathering was all about," Davis said, adding that her children "are loving it."
People found refreshment with bottled water or at the splash pad.
Competition was a little more heated at the Midland Valley Skatepark, where several dozen skateboarders, BMX cyclists and scooter riders showed off their air-catching skills. Brandon DeHart of Muskogee competed in intermediate skateboarding. He said he did pretty well.
"It was my first time really skating in the past few months," DeHart said. "I had to get warmed up these past couple of days. I think this is the third or fourth competition I've been in. I also skateboard for the fun of it."
He said the hardest part was the foot-plant tail-slide he attempted on the concrete berm, a platform about four feet high. He said he's best at ramps.
"That's what I mostly grew up doing because that's what my dad did," DeHart said.
Crystal Richerson, a volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates, joined other CASA volunteers serving hot dogs.
She said she just wanted to help out at the special event and tell the community "we're glad to have you."
"If you have 10 hours to donate, you can call the local CASA office and sign up to be a volunteer," Richerson said. "They're doing a class right now, and they're going to start another class in September."
