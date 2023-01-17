Robert Thomas was thrilled to see the throng of people lining both sides of West Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
The former Muskogee High School and National Football League player said what made him happiest was the kids in attendance at Monday's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
"Man, that's huge," he said. "That's understanding your roots, where you come from. Knowing where we've been can help us not return where we were."
The parade began at 12th and West Martin Luther King Jr. streets and ended at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The procession featured marching bands, floats, emergency vehicles and horses.
Muskogee Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, director of the community center, said he was glad the weather cooperated.
"It's a beautiful day and a beautiful occasion," he said. "This is our 13th year, and the weather had no effect. It fulfills the theme that we set out for today — together we can be great. And seeing people from 12th Street to Third Street coming together of all races — Cherokee Nation, African-Americans, the school systems — everybody represented."
The crowds began lining the route at 9:30 a.m. for the noon start. Stacy Billings walked with Michaela Moore tossing out candy to the children along the route.
"This is wonderful," Billings said. "What a wonderful celebration today out of respect of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So I'm glad everybody came out."
Some city officials were spectators instead of participants. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee was in attendance with his step-daughter Natalie Nowlin and granddaughter Avie.
"Dr. Martin Luther King is a person I quote more than anyone else when I do emails to the officers," Teehee said. "He did a lot for this country, and it's horrible that he's not here today. It's pretty unique to have an opportunity to celebrate his life and what he's done."
