Compassus adds palliative care program

The Compassus program serving Muskogee and the surrounding areas announced the addition of a palliative care program to its services, which also includes hospice. Compassus provides care for patients in Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
Palliative care provides specialized medical care for people of any age during any stage of serious or chronic illness. It can be provided together with curative treatment and focuses on relieving the symptoms and stress of the illness.
“At Compassus, our goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and family. We coordinate closely with our patients’ health care providers to align their treatment goals, preferences and values,” said William Bynum, area market executive of Compassus – Muskogee. “Palliative care serves as an extra layer of support to cope with the symptoms, pain and stress of a serious illness.”
“Every person deserves to experience the highest possible quality of life, and palliative care can help,” said Katie Mouse, area executive of clinical operations for Compassus – Muskogee. “Palliative care has been shown to improve patient outcomes, in particular symptom management, quality of life and patient and family satisfaction.”
Palliative care focuses on management of symptoms such as pain, difficulty breathing, fatigue and anxiety. It can help patients gain the strength to carry on with daily activities and improve their ability to tolerate medical treatments.
Palliative care is provided wherever the patient calls home, including their home, a long-term care facility or an assisted-living facility. Palliative care may be provided in addition to home health services and is covered by Medicare and most private insurance companies.
Information: (918) 683-1582 or visit compassus.com/muskogee.
