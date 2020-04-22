OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education is hosting a virtual Student Entrepreneurship Challenge. The group is looking to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in Oklahoma youth and for an opportunity for Oklahoma students to dazzle the community with their creative and unstoppable business minds.
Students in third through 12th grade are asked to think of a business idea that solves a problem they see around them. Then they complete a one-page business plan overview and a 90-second commercial that they submit to the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education.
“We are looking forward to seeing all the innovative ideas and solutions to problems that our young people think up. We hope this program will nurture creative thoughts and encourage an entrepreneurial mindset in our state,” said Amy Lee, executive director of the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education.
A panel of judges will determine the finalists in three categories: Third-fifth grade, sixth-eighth grade and ninth-12th grade. The finalist’s ideas and commercials will be posted on the OCEE website for the final round. In addition to promoting the entrepreneurship spirit, this challenge will serve as a campaign to help raise funds to keep OCEE’s important mission of promoting economic education and financial literacy moving forward. Supporters will be invited to submit votes through donations for the community to determine winners.
All finalists will receive a finalist certificate mailed to them for social media bragging rights. Additionally, Grand Prize winners from each grade category will receive a $100 prize and the ability to claim the title as Oklahoma Entrepreneurship Grand Prize Winner.
The Student Entrepreneurial Challenge is sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union.
Competition timeline: Deadline for entries is May 4; finalists announced in each category will be May 8; voting begins midnight May 17; winners announced on May 19.
The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education’s overarching mission is to help Oklahoma’s students gain a real-world understanding of economics and personal finance, so they can make better decisions and compete and succeed in the global economy. OCEE was established in 1954 and is a 501(C)3, nonprofit, educational organization. OCEE is an affiliate of the Council on Economic Education. Information: www.econisok.org.
