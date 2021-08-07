Muskogee's Roxy Theater will host the upcoming Miss Muskogee and Miss Muskogee's Outstanding Teen competition Sept. 18. Cash scholarships will be awarded. The winner will compete in the 2022 Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Competition.
Candidates for Muskogee Miss must be at least 17, a high school senior, and no older the 25 on Dec. 31 of the year competing at national level. Candidates for the Miss Muskogee's Outstanding Teen must be between 13 and 16 years old.
Information: MissMuskogee_km@yahoo.com.
