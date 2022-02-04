Prosecutors were reviewing on Friday allegations of electioneering after campaign mailers and cards were found on a bulletin board during the first day of early voting at the Muskogee County Services Building.
The Muskogee County Election Board is located inside the downtown Muskogee building. About 50 people had cast in-person absentee ballots before the mailers and cards were removed from the bulletin board shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
State law prohibits the placement of signs or other campaign materials "within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress." Violations are punishable as misdemeanors, with a fine up to $10,000 and up to a year in county jail upon conviction.
Rob Raasch, a political consultant, said he learned about the alleged electioneering infractions by a concerned voter. Raasch said he filed a report with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
"The officer stepped it off, and it was between 60 feet and 70 feet from the ballot box, well within the 300-foot boundary, "Raasch said about the bulletin board inside the vestibule at the building's entrance. "Those have been up there for over two weeks, the county election board staff walked by those every day, and they didn't take them down — they didn't even make a note to take them down before the election."
Raasch said he believes all of the ballots cast on Thursday are tainted because "voters had to walk past that bulletin board when they entered the building." He said those ballots either should be tossed from consideration or sequestered and left uncounted until the matter is resolved.
Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said the ballots already are kept separate from others as a matter of regular procedure. He said it is unlikely they will be left uncounted.
"Short of a court order, that's not going to happen — those ballots will be counted as part of the final tally on Election Night," Beach said.
Beach said he welcomes voters to share with him or his staff any concerns they might have about electioneering or other issues. He said concerns will be addressed, but that cannot happen if left unreported.
"We're not bad people, we're approachable,"Beach said. "Voters can come in and tell us when they see a violation like that, and we will handle it."
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said he does "not believe that this incident would invalidate any vote cast at the Election Board." He did, however, advise Beach to post a notice on the bulletin board at the Muskogee County Services Building and at precincts on Election Day about the prohibition against electioneering.
"I will also notify the Ethics Commission," Edwards said.
