Concerns arise from crowds at restaurants

Complaints about crowds at local restaurants prompted requests for clarification about how Gov. Kevin Stitt's three-phase plan to reopen businesses will be carried out and the enforcement of social distancing.
Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed said a constituent called after encountering "massive amounts of people" at one local establishment where employees failed to enforce social distancing guidelines. Reed said the concerned resident called the restaurant's corporate office and was told maintaining safe distances within dining room was a matter of "personal responsibility."
"Do we have anything in place?" Reed said. "Are we going to enforce it (the guidelines) when patrons feel threatened ... by those who may abuse social distancing?"
The governor issued an executive order in March that required restaurants to close dining rooms, limiting those businesses to curbside, carry-out and delivery service only. Stitt's most recent order allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms on Friday as part of the first phase of his plan, the implementation of which still depends on public health data.
City Manager Mike Miller said the city-county emergency resolution requires nonessential businesses file a COVID-19 mitigation plan before they reopen. Those plans, he said, include social distancing provisions set out in guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If they have a plan they need to follow it," Miller said, noting reports of noncompliance will be investigated by code enforcement or police. "It is their responsibility to enforce those mitigation plans, and if they can't then they run afoul of us, and code enforcement or the police can step in and issue citations."
The first phase of reopening some nonessential businesses comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to mount, with 83 new cases reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Health Department. The agency has confirmed 4,127 cases since the first was announced March 6 — 247 have resulted with death.
Mayor Janey Boydston urged residents "to be kind and considerate and patient" as municipal, county and state officials continue efforts to mitigate community spread and accommodate the governor's plan.
"We want to do everything we can not to mess up the works because we are doing pretty good here in Muskogee," Boydston said. "The people who ignore the rules and regulations are going to, of course, cause trouble and we will be backsliding."
Officials have said a resurgence in new cases could delay the implementation of Stitt's plan to reopen businesses. Public health officials estimate it could take up to 14 days to know the impact of relaxing restrictions on social distancing.
