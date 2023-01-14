Conference set to bring together Oklahoma local ag community

BROKEN ARROW — The ninth annual Oklahoma Local Agriculture Summit is set to take place Feb. 28-March 2, at the Stoney Creek Hotel, 200 W. Albany Street, Broken Arrow. The focus of the conference is to increase the availability of local food in Oklahoma communities and strengthen farmers markets and agritourism sites through education and networking opportunities.
The conference is facilitated by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, ONIE Project, Langston University, and key stakeholders from agricultural, community, and public health agencies. The innovative farm bus tour will take place on Feb. 27. Two in-depth workshops will take place on Feb. 28, including hands-on marketing training and a workshop sharing best farm practices. The full summit with more than 20 breakout sessions is scheduled for March 1, followed by the agritourism rolling workshop bus tour on March 2.
Most of the events associated with the summit are free to attend; however, registration is required for each event. Registration is open online at https://oklac.org/oklas and will close Feb. 28 or once capacity is met.
The conference has five tracks addressing topics of special interest to farmers market managers, growers, agritourism producers, Christmas tree growers, and community support organizations. Topics will include accepting SNAP/EBT, growing practices, marketing to consumers, and more. A meal on March 1 will be provided to all registrants.
There are more than 45 registered farmers markets and 400 agritourism producers in Oklahoma, providing quality and tasty local food and enjoyment to communities across the state. Information on Oklahoma’s agritourism industry can be found at www.oklahomaagritourism.com.
