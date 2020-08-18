Hilldale Public Schools has confirmed that a person has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said the confirmed case was at the elementary school. He would not say whether the person is a student or staff member.
He said the person showed no symptoms of the virus, but is "doing well at this time."
Students, faculty or staff who were in close contact with the person have been told to quarantine at home for 14 calendar days.
Parents of those students have been told to pick them up from school and start their quarantine time.
"They will do distance learning,"Puckett said. "They will be sent home with their device and a hotspot if they need it. We will work with them each day through distance learning."
In a Facebook statement, Puckett told parents "if you have not received a phone call today from the school, your child has not been identified as being in close contact with the positive individual."
"However, we believe one of our greatest responsibilities is to communicate transparently with you and the community," Puckett said.
He said the district is following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Oklahoma Department of Health.
