As of this advisory, there are 7,626 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 1 and June 9.

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in McCurtain County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

There are 357 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 7,626

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 233,819

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 243,214

**Currently Hospitalized 153

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,092

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 357

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. June 11.

