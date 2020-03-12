The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed the state basketball tournaments indefinitely.
The announcement was made official in an early afternoon announcement. The situation is fluid and there remains the possibility of rescheduling the games -- although the logistics of spring sports and issues surrounding the coronavirus concerns complicate any scenario at this time.
State basketball games were scheduled to take place in classes 2A-6A at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Included were the Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula girls and Sequoyah boys and girls teams.
"In light of recent information and concern that we have received across the state...we have decided to postpone all OSSAA student activities for this weekend," OSSAA executive director David Jackson said. "We haven't decided when those activities will be rescheduled. We'll work on that as soon as we can."
Jackson went on to say that because of the rapidly changing situation after it was discovered that Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, had come into contact with students in Del City, the OSSAA knew it needed to come together and make a swift decision.
"This whole thing has been changing seemingly by the minute," Jackson said. "And when it was discovered that Donovan Mitchell tested positive, we immediately were in contact with Del City officials as well as state health officials to get the exact information regarding that."
Fort Gibson’s squad was just outside Tulsa headed to Bethany for their quarterfinal matchup against Victory Christian when coach Chuck London, who is also the athletic director, got word.
“You know last night watching everything I just felt like there was going to be so much pressure to do this and by this morning they hadn’t and we were really excited,” he said. “It’s just tough looking on that from a competitor and a team standpoint. It’s just such a wide range of emotion.”
London like all are wondering what the next step is.
“I’ve got my opinions on what will happen, but bottom line is kids are resilient, coaches are resilient. If they were to say we’re playing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, get the schedule ready we’ll get practice in and we’ll go. I hope these kids get a chance to compete. Right now with everything gpoing on and with the way people are reacting, I don’t know if that’s going to happen.
“I know the pressure on (OSSAA officials). No one wants to put kids or adults in harm’s way. I feel for them having to make these tough calls and how it affects so many people. Obviously I’m not a doctor, so we just have to take the situation as it is and as adults, we’ve lived through things where there’s been overreaction and yet I want to make sure everybody’s safe.”
This would be Fort Gibson's 16th consecutive trip to state.
Jeff Oliver’s Eufaula Lady Ironheads were just a few blocks from Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds when he got the official word. They were to open the schedule against Jones at 2 p.m.
Their first state trip since 1993 — and his first as a high school coach — consisted of getting off the bus, having a team prayer amid tears, and getting a team picture in front of the historical home of the tournament.
“We prayed for wisdom, we prayed for protection, and we prayed for the leaders of our community that we can all move forward,” he said.
His heart was with his senior-laden team, six of which make up his usual game rotation of players.
“I hate it for them. It’s just sad," he said. "We got back, had a weekend’s worth of personal bags and equipment to get off the bus and now we just wait to see what happens.”
The OSSAA also said local school districts have the authority on locally scheduled events.
The NCAA has canceled March Madness, the men's and women's national championship tournaments. The NBA has suspended operations and Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of the spring training schedule.
More later as this develops, including announcements from the OSSAA and reaction from area participants.
