WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill (H.R. 6256), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China do not enter the United States market; and the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (H.R. 3537), to direct the Health and Human Services Department to support research on, and expanded access to, investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1:
MEADOWS CONTEMPT RESOLUTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 851), sponsored by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., to find Mark Meadows, President Trump's chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The vote, on Dec. 14, was 222 yeas to 208 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 2:
ISLAMOPHOBIA: The House has passed the Combating International Islamophobia Act (H.R. 5665), sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to establish the Office to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia at the State Department. The vote, on Dec. 14, was 219 yeas to 212 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 3:
DEBT CEILING: The House has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 33), sponsored by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote, on Dec. 15, was 221 yeas to 209 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lucy Koh to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Koh, a federal district judge for northern California, was previously a private practice attorney and a federal prosecutor. The vote, on Dec. 13, was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
NOT VOTING: Inhofe R-OK
NAYS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
DEBT CEILING: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 33), sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote, on Dec. 15, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 3:
MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1605), sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to authorize fiscal 2022 spending on the military, military construction projects, and military-related programs at the Energy Department. The vote, on Dec. 15, was 88 yeas to 11 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 4:
SECOND APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Sung to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2007, Sung has been a private practice lawyer specializing in labor law and workers' rights. The vote, on Dec. 15, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 5:
NEW HAMPSHIRE JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Samantha Elliott to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Hampshire. Elliott has been a private practice lawyer since 2006, focusing on commercial and employment law. The vote, on Dec. 15, was 62 yeas to 37 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 6:
AMBASSADOR TO CHINA: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nicholas Burns to serve as the U.S. ambassador to China. Burns, a longtime diplomat in the State Department, has been an ambassador to NATO and to Greece. The vote, on Dec. 16, was 75 yeas to 18 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 7:
ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ramin Toloui to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. Toloui, an economics professor at Stanford University, was previously an investment manager at PIMCO and a Treasury Department official during the Obama administration. The vote, on Dec. 16, was 76 yeas to 13 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK
NAYS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 8:
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rashad Hussain to serve as the State Department's Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain was a senior official in several roles during the Obama administration, including Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The vote, on Dec. 16, was 85 yeas to 5 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
