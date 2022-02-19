WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (S. 3541), to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution (S. Res. 519), supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
FDA COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner. Califf was the agency's commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration, then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
INTERNATIONAL SECURITY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for international security affairs at the Defense Department. Wallander, president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, was a senior official in the Obama administration specializing in Russia. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 83 yeas to 13 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK
NAYS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 3:
MILITARY RESEARCH: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Honey to be deputy undersecretary for research and engineering at the Defense Department. Honey, a retired Air Force officer, has more recently been a research official at Defense and at the Defense Advanced Projects Agency. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 94 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 4:
COVID VACCINATION: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617) that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal Covid vaccination requirements. The vote, on Feb. 17, was 46 yeas to 47 nays.
NOT VOTING: Inhofe R-OK
YEAS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 5:
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617), sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., to extend funding for the federal government though March 11. The vote, on Feb. 17, was 65 yeas to 27 nays.
NOT VOTING: Inhofe R-OK
NAYS: Lankford R-OK
