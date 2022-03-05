WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1:
WORLD WAR II MEDAL: The House has passed the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act (S. 321), sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to award a Congressional Gold Medal in honor of women in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in Europe during World War II. A supporter, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., said: "As the largest contingent of African-American women to serve overseas during World War II, the Six Triple Eight demonstrated successfully that African-American women could and should be included in the ranks of the military." The vote, on Feb. 28, was unanimous with 422 yeas.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 2:
LYNCHINGS AND HATE CRIMES: The House has passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act (H.R. 55), sponsored by Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill., to deem acts that involve lynching to be hate crimes, with associated criminal penalties. The vote, on Feb. 28, was 422 yeas to 3 nays.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 3:
HAIRSTYLES: The House has passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116), sponsored by Rep. Bonnie Coleman Watson, D-N.J., to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. The vote, on Feb. 28, was 235 yeas to 188 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 4:
UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 956), sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., calling for Russia to withdraw its soldiers from Ukraine, supporting sanctions against Russia's government, and urging that the U.S. and its allies send military aid to Ukraine. The vote, on March 2, was 426 yeas to 3 nays.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 5:
VETERANS AND TOXINS EXPOSURES: The House has passed the Honoring Our PACT Act (H.R. 3967), sponsored by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to take measures to increase detection of and treatment for veterans' potential toxins exposures while enlisted. The vote, on March 3, was 256 yeas to 174 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
COVID VACCINATION: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 32), sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to disapprove of and void the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule requiring Covid vaccination of staff at health care facilities doing business with Medicare and Medicaid. The vote, on March 2, was 49 yeas to 44 nays.
NOT VOTING: Inhofe R-OK
YEAS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
COVID EMERGENCY: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 38), sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., that would end the national emergency declared by President Trump on March 13, 2020, in response to Covid. The vote, on March 3, was 48 yeas to 47 nays.
NOT VOTING: Inhofe R-OK
YEAS: Lankford R-OK
