HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1:
SEMI-AUTOMATIC GUNS: The House has passed the Assault Weapons Ban (H.R. 1808), sponsored by Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., to criminalize the purchase or possession of semi-automatic guns (also called assault weapons) or devices that feed large amounts of ammunition into a gun. The vote, on July 29, was 217 yeas to 213 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 2:
WILDFIRES AND WATER MANAGEMENT: The House has passed the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (H.R. 5118), sponsored by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., to authorize various water management projects and change federal wildlife programs, including increasing firefighter wages. The vote, on July 29, was 218 yeas to 199 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
NOT VOTING: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 3:
REGULATING BIG CATS: The House has passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act (H.R. 263), sponsored by Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., to tighten federal restrictions on the trade and use of large feline species, such as lions, tigers, cheetahs, and mountain lions. The vote, on July 29, was 278 yeas to 134 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
NOT VOTING: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 4:
RESTORING COAL MINE SITES: The House has passed the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act (H.R. 7283), sponsored by Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., to allow states to reserve up to 30 percent of their federal grants for reclamation of abandoned coal mines to fund the treatment and abatement of drainage of acidic water from the mines. The vote, on July 29, was 391 yeas to 9 nays.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
NOT VOTING: Hern R-OK (1st)
House Vote 5:
COMPUTING INFRASTRUCTURE REVIEWS: The House has passed a bill (S. 3451), sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., to speed regulatory reviews of computer and networking manufacturing infrastructure projects. The vote, on July 29, was 303 yeas to 89 nays.
YEAS: Mullin R-OK (2nd)
NOT VOTING: Hern R-OK (1st)
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
VIRGINIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Hanes to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Hanes has been a magistrate judge in the district for two years, and previously was a private practice lawyer, and an assistant public defender in the district for seven years. The vote, on Aug. 2, was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
VETERANS AND TOXINS: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (S. 3373), to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote, on Aug. 2, was 86 yeas to 11 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK
NAYS: Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 3:
NEW NATO MEMBERS: The Senate has agreed to a resolution to have the U.S. ratify the proposal for Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The vote, on Aug. 3, was 95 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 4:
ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS: The Senate has passed a joint resolution (S.J. Res. 55) sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to disapprove of and cancel a Council on Environmental Quality rule, issued this April, changing procedures for the development of regulations issued under the National Environmental Policy Act. The April rule expanded the allowable scope of such regulations by, for example, requiring regulators to consider the reasonably foreseeable indirect and cumulative effects of a given regulation. The vote to cancel the rule, on Aug. 4, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 5:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Roopali Desai to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Desai has been a private practice lawyer in Phoenix, specializing in elections and voting law, since 2007. The vote, on Aug. 4, was 67 yeas to 29 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
