WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1:
ETHNIC HAIRSTYLES: The House has passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116), sponsored by Rep. Bonnie Coleman Watson, D-N.J., to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. The vote, on March 18, was 235 yeas to 189 nays.
NAYS: Mullin R-OK (2nd), Hern R-OK (1st)
SENATE VOTES
Senate Vote 1:
CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ruth Bermudez Montenegro to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of California. Montenegro was an attorney at a California school district before, in 2014, becoming a California state judge and then, in 2018, becoming a magistrate judge in the southern district. The vote, on March 22, was 55 yeas to 41 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 2:
GEORGIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Victoria Calvert to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Georgia. Calvert has been a public defender for the federal government, based in Atlanta, since 2012. The vote, on March 22, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 3:
MARYLAND JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie Rubin to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Maryland. Rubin, a private practice lawyer in Baltimore from 2000 to 2013, then became a judge in Baltimore's circuit court. The vote, on March 23, was 51 yeas to 46 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 4:
NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hector Gonzalez to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of New York. Gonzalez has been a private practice lawyer in New York City since 1999. The vote, on March 23, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 5:
WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Chun to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. Chun, a judge on the Washington state appeals court since 2018, was previously a county court judge and a private practice lawyer in Seattle. The vote, on March 23, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 6:
NEVADA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cristina D. Silva to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Nevada. Silva became a Nevada district court judge in 2019; prior to that, she was a federal prosecutor in Nevada starting in 2010. The vote, on March 23, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 7:
SECOND NEVADA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Rachel Traum to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Nevada. Traum has been a law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 2014, and previously was a federal government lawyer in Nevada. The vote, on March 23, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 8:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alison Nathan to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Nathan has been a judge on the U.S. southern district of New York court since 2011. The vote, on March 23, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
Senate Vote 9:
MINNESOTA U.S. ATTORNEY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew Luger to be the U.S. attorney for Minnesota. Luger had served in the same role from 2014 to 2017; otherwise, he has been a law firm partner in Minneapolis since 1996. The vote, on March 24, was 60 yeas to 36 nays.
NAYS: Inhofe R-OK, Lankford R-OK
